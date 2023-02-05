TODAY:

A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind speeds up to 15 mph from the southwest are possible. Warmer air rushes in behind a warm front, leading to high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies with a chance of a stray drizzle as a weak cold front moves through the region. This drizzle turns into flurries later overnight as temperatures drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

The workweek begins with a chance of stray flurries. This quiets down to just mostly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon. High temperatures only reach the upper 30’s after the cold front moves out of the region. Overnight, cloud cover breaks apart due to a brief period of high pressure. Lows drop to the mid 20’s.