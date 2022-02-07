Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/7/22)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - A Campbell woman has been arrested for allegedly violating a protection order for the second time in less than a week, according to police.

AmyJo Ayers, 45, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department around 9:00 p.m. on February 6 for allegedly violating an Order of Protection on Robie Street in the Village. Bath Police said that Ayers also has a previous conviction for Criminal Contempt within the last five years.