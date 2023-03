TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day. We stay mainly cloudy today with a weak disturbance moving through. It brings isolated showers late morning and into the early afternoon. Generally, these showers will be rain showers but some wet snowflakes may mix in at higher elevations.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, another disturbance moves through. It brings scattered rain showers to the area and keeps us mostly cloudy overnight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Thursday but dry weather returns.