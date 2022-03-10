Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (3/10/22)

What a foggy start to the day. This is freezing fog which means we have the reduced visibility from fog but also the potential for slippery and icy conditions on roadways. Be cautious on your morning commute. The fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Aside from the fog, we have quiet weather. We are starting off clear sky cover wise but clouds are on the increase today with some filtered sunshine. Temperatures also rise into the mid 40s today. Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible and lows in the 20s. Clouds continue to hold for Friday with moisture moving in during the day which brings the chance for some stray showers. The clouds and moisture is ahead of our next winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for all of the Twin Tiers from Friday night until early Sunday. This is as our next storm moves in. Overnight Friday, we see rain move in but this is associated with a cold front, so temperatures drop behind the front and we see a gradual transition to snow. Snow holds from the overnight hours of Friday until Saturday afternoon. As of right now, it is looking like at least 5 inches of snow across the Twin Tiers with the heaviest of snow falling late overnight Friday and Saturday morning. It is also going to be windy as gusts could reach upwards of 40-45mph. Blowing snow is a concern and reduced visibility can occur rapidly with blowing snow.