Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (3/12/22)

*Multiple Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*
Waking up to a snowy Saturday morning as a cold front continues sweeping through the Twin Tiers. A wave of low pressure is traveling across the eastern coast with two systems bringing moisture into the region. Snowfall remains steady throughout Saturday morning with a rate of 1-2″ per hour. Snowfall rate decreases in the afternoon with spotty snow showers. Total accumulations from Friday through Saturday could reach 5-9″. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH will also be a concern this afternoon as blowing snow could greatly reduce visibilities. Highs reach the upper 20’s but will feel more like the 10’s due to high wind speeds.