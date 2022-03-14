Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (3/14/22)

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Monday morning in the Twin Tiers with temperatures in the upper 20’s. Clouds decrease in the late morning hours as high pressure builds into the region. Cloud cover builds up again in the afternoon, but conditions remain dry and spring-like with winds blowing in from the southwest at 5-10 MPH. Highs today reach near the low 50’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with active weather building up just north of the region. Lows near the mid 30’s.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter