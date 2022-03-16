What a foggy start to the day! The fog will start to lift as we head throughout the morning. Aside from the fog, some lingering clouds are with us this morning. These clouds will be on the decrease. Plenty of sunshine returns for this afternoon and we see temperatures in the mid 60s, so it is going to shape-up to be a nice Wednesday. Overnight, we stay dry and above average. Lows tonight are near 40. We start tonight off mostly clear but clouds fill-in for Thursday morning. An area of low pressure is moving up the East Coast Thursday and its main impacts to the Twin Tiers will be an increase in cloud cover but some of the eastern counties in the Twin Tiers may see a stray shower during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs are once again into the 60s on Thursday.

Friday is a mix of sun and clouds day but we turn cloudy at night. Our next weather system moves in. Rain showers move in Friday night and for Saturday. Temperatures both days are in the 60s. This weather system exits on Sunday and temperatures drop throughout the day Sunday. Due to this drop in temperatures, snow showers are possible but they will be light.