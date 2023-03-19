TODAY:

Cold and windy with a few stray lake effect snow showers in the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds reach near 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures stay below average for the last day of the winter season. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Drying out as high pressure moves into the region. Staying mostly clear and a bit breezy overnight. Low temperatures are in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Lots of sunshine on Monday. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Temperatures are above-average with highs in the low 50’s. Staying clear overnight, but cloud cover may increase in some areas. Lows in the upper 20’s.