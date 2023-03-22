TODAY:

Clouds build this morning ahead of late day light passing showers this afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures return again for this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, temperatures stay mild for our lows. Scattered rain showers move through and some heavier pockets of rainfall are possible.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers are in the forecast for Thursday. It is also another day with mild temperatures. Some heavier pockets of rainfall remains possible with even some isolated thunderstorms moving through.