Rain showers are welcoming our day but will not be the case throughout the whole day. Drier air moves in late morning and clouds break apart a bit. Broken cloud cover with us this afternoon with stray showers possible. Our next chance for rain showers moves in tonight as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. These rain showers move through early overnight. Aside from the showers, we see mostly cloudy conditions. Broken cloud cover starts our day on Friday with stray showers lingering. Active weather continues as we head into Friday afternoon with isolated light showers being possible. Lake-enhancement adds in more moisture and allows for more scattered showers Friday night. As temperatures drop Friday night, some wet snowflakes may try to mix in.