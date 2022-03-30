Cold weather welcomed our day but we do rise into the mid 40s this afternoon. Active weather returns today as mixed showers move in late morning and into this afternoon. These showers will be light but slippery conditions are possible. Due to these conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from this morning until 2:00pm for a majority of the Twin Tiers. Drier conditions move in this evening and for most of the overnight. Clouds hold tonight and lows are in the upper 30s. Rain showers move in Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. These showers continue throughout the day on Thursday and there is the potential for thunderstorms with some strong to severe storms being possible. The main threats with any strong to severe storms is damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Thursday is also going to be the warmest day of the week as highs reach the upper 60s.