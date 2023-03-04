TODAY:

With a winter weather advisory in effect, additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible. This is mainly for northern parts of the Southern Tier. Areas south of the Finger Lakes could see a mix of freezing rain and sleet due to warmer air aloft. Ice accumulations in those areas could reach up to a tenth of an inch. Showers move out quickly this afternoon as wind speeds across the region kick up to 15 mph. The snow this morning could likely melt mid-afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Skies remain cloudy overnight, but conditions are less active and less breezy. A quiet night overall. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region. The cold front could be strong enough to produce a drizzle or a flurry depending on elevation. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, drying out as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers. Lows in the mid 20’s.