Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (3/9/22)

Active weather returns today as our next weather maker enters the region. First we are seeing the clouds early this morning, then snow moves in at about 6:00-7:00am. We continue to see snow through this morning as temperatures remain below freezing. As we head into this afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s. This results in a rain/snow mix, especially for valley locations. There is a lot going against this system. Temperatures above freezing this afternoon put a dent in potential snowfall accumulation, especially in valley locations. Lower snowfall totals in the valleys which is about a trace to 2 inches while higher elevations could see upwards of 3 to 4 inches. Accumulations will be highest on unpaved surfaces like grass. Our system exits this evening. Due to the wintry weather, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a majority of the Twin Tiers from this morning until this evening. Slippery road conditions are possible due to the weather.

Clouds decrease overnight and quieter weather returns. Lows tonight are in the mid 20s. Clouds return for Thursday with some filtered sunshine. It is a cloudy end to the workweek as clouds hold for Friday and stray showers are possible with some moisture moving in. Temperatures also rise into the mid and upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.