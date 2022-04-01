Happy April! You often hear the phrase April showers brings May flowers and we are seeing some showers today. These showers will be light and on and off again. Isolated rain showers are starting our morning and we continue to see rain showers this afternoon. Some snow showers will try to mix in as well. Temperatures today do not change that much. We stay in the upper 30s to mid 40s today. Overnight, we drop into the upper 20s. Clouds decrease tonight and we dry out. This sets us up for a nice start to the weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday with dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 50s. Although it is a nice start to the weekend, it does not last for the rest of the weekend. Rain and snow showers return for Sunday as an area of low pressure enters the region.