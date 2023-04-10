TODAY:

Quiet weather is in store for us today as a big area of high pressure is in control of our weather pattern. This allows for plenty of sunshine and dry weather today. Temperatures also turn mild this afternoon as warmer air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some high clouds pass through the area but we stay dry and mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Our warming trend continues for tomorrow and for the remainder of the week. Due to a system moving to the northwest of our area, we see mid and high clouds for Tuesday with breezy conditions. We are still able to see some peeks of sunshine for the day.