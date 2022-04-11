Happy Monday! Quiet weather welcomes our day with dry and clear conditions. Changes are on the horizon though. Clouds filter in today and a stray passing shower is possible this afternoon. Any stray shower will be light. We also start a warming trend today with highs reaching the low 60s. Overnight, rain showers move in and we turn mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Temperatures remain above average on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 60s. Rain showers linger early Tuesday morning before we dry out and see sunshine return throughout the day. This dry and quiet period is short-lived as active weather returns for the middle of the week.

Our next weather system moves in Wednesday with rain showers entering the region and the potential is there for an isolated thunderstorm. Wednesday and along with Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs reaching the mid 70s. Showers continue for Thursday as well.