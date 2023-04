TODAY:

Quiet weather continues today with just some passing mid and high-level clouds. Our warming trend also continues with temperatures well above average today. Due to the recent dry weather, warm conditions, and a breezy day in store for us, there is an elevated wildfire risk today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some high clouds linger and we stay mild.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine is with us again on Wednesday and the warming trend continues with highs reaching even more above average.