Happy Thursday! Quiet conditions welcome our day as we stay dry and mainly clear this morning. This is short-lived as clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front. The front moves in late morning and brings rain showers and isolated thunderstorms from the late morning into the early afternoon. After the front passes during the afternoon, we see gradual clearing and sunshine returns. Highs today rise into the low 70s. Mainly clear conditions take us into tonight. Lows overnight are in the upper 30s. We see another quiet start for Friday with some sunshine. Once again, this is short-lived. Clouds increase throughout the day Friday and rain showers move in. Our next cold front enters the region.