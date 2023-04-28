TODAY:

Clouds build in this morning ahead of some scattered showers this afternoon. Widespread rain arrives around dinner time today and continues into tonight. Heavier pockets of rainfall are possible at times. Temperatures today reach near average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we continue to deal with widespread rain which could be heavy at times. Lows tonight stay mild.

THIS WEEKEND:

Scattered showers for Saturday as our unsettled weather pattern takes us into the weekend. The heaviest of rain we see throughout the next few days falls Sunday into Monday. From Friday until Monday night, we could see upwards of 1-2 inches of rain across the area. Localized higher amounts are possible, especially with the potential for thunderstorms on Sunday.