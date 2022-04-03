Waking up to a wet and chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 30’s and scattered showers. A mix of rain and snow showers likely in the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system in the middle of the region moves west to east. Snow will mainly be in the higher elevations while rain falls in the lower valleys. Winds shift from the northwest in the afternoon and pick up in speed, bringing in cooler air at near 15 MPH. Therefore, highs today only reach the mid 40’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with relatively drier conditions. Lows near the low 30’s.