TODAY:

Passing clouds are starting our day. These clouds decrease throughout the morning and we turn mostly sunny. This will not last as building cloud cover is the case for the afternoon. These clouds are ahead of showers this evening and overnight. A breezy southwest wind today will help usher in warmer air and allow temperatures to reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see scattered rain showers moving through. Pockets of heavy rain are possible at times.

TOMORROW:

We are cloudy for Tuesday and see some stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures stay above average for tomorrow.