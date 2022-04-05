Happy Tuesday! It is shaping up to be a pleasant day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s, we have a dry day, and see some sunshine. We are mostly cloudy at times today before we really see clouds increase this evening. This is ahead of an area of low pressure moving up the East Coast. Rain moves in overnight and sticks around into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the 40s. There is a brief dry period on Wednesday afternoon before more rain moves in Wednesday night as another area of low pressure enters the region. We stay in the 60s for our highs on Wednesday.

Thursday is going to be a rainy day and this will be the time period we see the heaviest of rain this week. Rainfall totals from the first round of rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and the second round Wednesday night through Thursday will total overall around 1-2 inches.