The dreary and gloomy weather is here to start our Wednesday. Rain is moving through the Twin Tiers and will taper off this morning. There is some patchy fog this morning as well. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Drier weather moves in late morning but we hang onto the clouds today. A stray light shower is possible into this afternoon. Highs today rise into the low 60s. Our best chance for rain returns tonight as an area of low pressure moves in from the West. Rain moves into tonight and holds through Thursday. It will be a rainy day on Thursday as widespread rain moves through. This will be the heaviest of rain we see this week. Temperatures on Thursday rise into the low to mid 50s.