Happy Friday! Mostly cloudy conditions welcome our day but clouds will decrease this morning and some sunshine will return. Clouds return this afternoon with rain showers making a return. The potential is there for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening today. Showers linger overnight and we stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the mid 30s. We are cloudy for Saturday with more chances for showers. These showers will mainly be light rain showers, but for higher elevations, wet snowflakes may mix in during Saturday morning and evening. Highs on Saturday rise into the low 50s. Active weather returns for Sunday with more showers. Winds are in favor of lake-effect on Sunday and due to our temperatures we even see the potential for light snow showers.