Happy Wednesday! Today is going to be another quiet and beautiful weather day. High pressure is in control once again which results in dry and sunny conditions. Due to such dry weather, there is an elevated fire risk today. This is something to keep in mind while enjoying the nice weather. The nice weather takes us into tonight as we are mainly clear and stay dry. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight. A change in wind direction occurs on Thursday which results in a little more moisture in the upper-levels, so we are just mostly sunny on Thursday due to some passing clouds. It is still another dry day. Thursday will also be the warmest day out of the next seven days with highs in the low to mid 80s.