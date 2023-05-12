TODAY:

Some sunshine is starting our day but clouds slowly increase throughout the day. Temperatures will also be 10-15 degrees above average today.

TONIGHT:

We stay dry but turn mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay mild overnight.

TOMORROW:

It is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with temperatures a little closer to average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are cooler by Sunday and clouds start to break apart. The clouds continue to decrease into Monday. This is short-lived as a weak disturbance moves in Tuesday bringing increasing clouds and some showers to the area. By Wednesday, that system and the clouds have moved out. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday.