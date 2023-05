TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day but we warm up going into the afternoon. Sunshine is with us once again today as high pressure remains in control.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and temperatures drop quickly. We will not be as cold as last night though.

TOMORROW:

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs closer to average. Sunshine continues for the end of the week before clouds increase Friday night and showers arrive late overnight.