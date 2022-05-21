Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday from noon to 7pm.

Waking up to a warm and muggy Saturday morning. Record-breaking temperatures are likely this afternoon. Highs reach near the mid 90’s, mainly in the Southern Tier. Sunshine and high humidity are the main causes for the uptick in temperatures. Limit outdoor time as much as possible. Showers and rumbles of thunder move in this evening until around 10 PM, with a level 2 risk of severe weather in the Finger Lakes region. The main threats include damaging winds and isolated hail. Overnight, more chances of rain and thunderstorms. Drying out after midnight. Lows near the mid 60’s.