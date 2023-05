TODAY:

Sunshine returning for our Tuesday as we are mostly sunny throughout the day. A stalled front across the area acts as a focal point for stray showers this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of some scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening. Once again, an isolated thunderstorm is possible.