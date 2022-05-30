Happy Monday! The weather is going to be great for the holiday. We are mostly sunny today with dry weather. By this afternoon, we are getting hot and muggy. Temperatures today rise into the low 90s. Overnight, lows are in the low 60s. A little more cloud cover tonight as we are partly cloudy. Sunshine returns again for Tuesday as we are mostly sunny once again. There is a little more moisture present on Tuesday, so spotty drizzle is possible but most stay dry and enjoy the sunshine. Tuesday will also be humid along with the heat.