Happy Thursday! It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift throughout the morning. After the fog lifts, we have a quiet weather day. Today is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid and upper 60s. As we head into the evening, clouds return and it is a mostly cloudy night. Dry conditions hold throughout the day today and into most of the overnight. Rain showers move in late overnight. Lows are in the mid 40s tonight. Rainy weather returns for Friday as an area of low pressure moves to the south of the Twin Tiers. The rain starts in the Northern Tier first and then moves into New York. Widespread rain overtakes the Twin Tiers at times on Friday and into Friday night. For rainfall accumulation, the Northern Tier looks to see over an inch, while the Southern Tier sees half an inch to an inch, and the Finger Lakes region sees the lowest amounts with below a half of an inch and even below a quarter of an inch in some locations. Our range in totals is due to the track of the area of low pressure being to the south of the Twin Tiers and the duration the areas see the rain. As for temperatures, highs for the day reach the mid 60s.