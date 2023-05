TODAY:

Clouds are decreasing this morning. We turn mostly sunny by the late morning and it continues into the afternoon. Temperatures today are close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds filter back in ahead of our next weak disturbance. It brings some stray showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Aside from stray showers in the morning, we are dry for the remainder of the day. We remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.