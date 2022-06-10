Happy Friday! It is a pleasant end to the week. We see mostly sunny conditions and comfortable weather. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, clouds filter in but we stay dry. This is ahead of our next area of low pressure which moves in for Saturday. The morning is mainly dry for Saturday but rain showers develop and move through during the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Sunday sees the better chance for thunderstorms and rain showers are more widespread throughout the day. Rain accumulation looks light this weekend but localized downpours are possible with any thunderstorms that do develop.