Saturday started off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s and clearing skies. There will be partly cloudy skies for most of Saturday.

Saturday morning and afternoon there will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperature will be in the mid-70’s. The chance for storms will weaken as the sun sets and the chance diminishes as we go into the overnight. For Saturday night into Sunday it will be mostly cloudy and the low temperature will be close to the mid-50’s. It will be warmer than what we saw Saturday morning because of the cloud cover and a weak warm front moving through.