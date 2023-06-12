TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day with some stray showers throughout the morning. The more widespread rain arrives this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with strong winds being the main concern. This is due to a cold front. During the afternoon, heavy rain is likely at times. Rainfall accumulation looks to be 1-2 inches for today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are drying out with a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW:

Dry air is in place for the start of Tuesday which leads to some sunshine. Clouds are quick to return going into late day Tuesday and stray showers develop. Showers continue into Tuesday night.