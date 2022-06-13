Waking up to a mostly cloudy and foggy Monday. Fog clears out this afternoon as high pressure slowly builds into the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover also decreases throughout the day, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases as a frontal system stalls near the region. Staying dry otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (6/13/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Updated:
