Regional Forecast-Finger Lakes (6/16/21)

Sunshine and dry conditions are in place for the mid-week. The chance of rain returns Friday night going into the weekend.

A high pressure system over the Midwest is leading to clear skies and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The wind is also bringing in dry air which keeps the dewpoint temperatures down to a comfortable level with highs near 70 degrees. Clear and cool temperatures overnight with lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 40’s. Thursday high pressure continues to sit over the region with highs in the mid to high 70’s and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will be closer to average than Wednesday. Staying dry through the overnight, overnight lows Thursday night slightly below 50 degrees.