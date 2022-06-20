Happy Monday! It is a quiet start to the week. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Upper-level moisture is filtering in ahead of a warm front. High-level clouds are moving in for parts of Steuben and Tioga county PA. These clouds move east later today. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s. Clouds really filter in tonight with that warm front entering our area. An isolated shower is possible tonight. Tuesday starts mostly cloudy but becomes more of a mix of sun and clouds day. An isolated shower is possible once again during the day but showers become more likely Tuesday night.