Happy Friday! Pleasant weather is with us today and through the weekend. Dry air is filtering in this morning and is leading to a mostly sunny day. We stay dry and comfortable today. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, we are mostly clear and quiet. The same story goes for Saturday as we rise into the 70s and are mostly sunny. Humidity is not a concern for the weekend. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds type of day with clouds moving in from the West ahead of our next weather system which moves in Monday.