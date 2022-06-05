Sunday high pressure and an upper-level ridge bring us mostly sunny skies; we will see some mid to high-level clouds throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 70’s. Monday temperatures continue to climb into the low 80’s. The majority of the day will have mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will be moving through overnight from Monday to Tuesday and during the day on Tuesday.
Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (6/5/22)
by: Anna Meyers
