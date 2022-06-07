Happy Tuesday! It is a cloudy start to the day and clouds continue to hold throughout the day. A cold front will move in late morning bringing rain showers which takes us into this evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat being damaging wind. Overnight, showers lingering early but dry air filters in behind the cold front. We dry out through the overnight hours and clouds decrease. This sets the stage for a dry Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.