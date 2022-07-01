Happy Friday! Passing clouds are starting our Friday but we are dry. Clouds increase this afternoon and temperatures also soar into the low 90s for the afternoon. Humidity is on the increase as well. A cold front moves in this evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. These continue through the overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows are in the mid 60s. The cold front moves out for the afternoon on Saturday and dry air filters in. Decreasing clouds are the case for Saturday afternoon and evening. We also dry out.