Happy Wednesday! Some passing clouds this morning but we stay dry throughout the morning hours. Our next disturbance moves in this afternoon bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. These continue into the evening. Temperatures today rise into the low 80s and we get a bit muggy this afternoon. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s. A stray shower is possible overnight and look to be on the lighter side. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Thursday morning, especially in valley locations. Thursday starts off dry but by the afternoon and into the early evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs for the day reach the upper 70s.