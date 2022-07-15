Happy Friday! Today is going to be a great day! We stay dry and see plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure is in control. It is a cool start to our Friday but temperatures will climb today into the low to mid 80s which is near average for this time of the year. Overnight, moisture increases from the West and clouds build. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s.

There is a change for Saturday. A storm system from the Great Lakes region holds together and brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We dry out Saturday night but stay mostly cloudy into Sunday. A passing shower and thunderstorm is possible on Sunday. Humidity also is on the rise starting Sunday. Our best opportunity for widespread rain and some heavier rain is Monday. This is with an area of low pressure moving through. Some thunderstorms are also possible with localized downpours.