Waking up to a cloudy and wet Saturday. Light, scattered rain showers continue moving swiftly across much of the Twin Tiers. Showers turn spotty by the beginning of the afternoon. Clearing out by around 4 PM. A mix of sun and clouds is the main weather story for the rest of the day. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows near the mid 50’s.