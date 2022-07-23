Waking up to a sunny Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Heat and humidity slowly rise throughout the day. A heat advisory is in effect for portions of the Southern Tier from 11 AM to 6 PM. Highs reach the mid 90’s with heat index values up to 97 degrees possible. Slight chance of showers this evening due to a weak upper level disturbance, which quickly moves out overnight. Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog. Lows near the upper 60’s.