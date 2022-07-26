Happy Tuesday! It is a refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and humidity levels are comfortable. Today will be a pleasant weather day with highs in the low to mid 80s and we see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, lows are in the mid 50s with mostly clear conditions. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early tomorrow morning, especially in valley locations. Wednesday is a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the mid 80s. Showers move in late evening and throughout the overnight hours. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible.