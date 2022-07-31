Waking up to a dry and clear Sunday as a center of high pressure hovers near the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover increases later this afternoon as winds shift from the south. The southerly winds also bring warmer and more humid air to the region. Highs today reach the mid 80’s, which is slightly above average. Overnight, cloud cover decreases slightly, and then increases again into Monday morning. Lows near 60.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (7/31/22)
by: Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now