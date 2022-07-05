Happy Tuesday! It is a cloudy start to the day and clouds holds strong today. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker. A frontal system moves in late morning and into this evening. Isolated showers start to develop late morning and become more scattered for the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and evening. For today, most of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Main threats with any strong to severe thunderstorms is damaging wind and large hail. Today will also be humid and breezy. Temperatures rise near 80. Overnight, showers linger but will be isolated. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s. Clouds hold for the start of Wednesday but gradual clearing occurs by the afternoon. Wednesday is also a dry day and highs are near 80 again.