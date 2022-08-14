Waking up to a quiet and cool Sunday morning across the Twin Tiers. Skies remain clear for much of the morning due to high pressure. Temperatures start off in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Cloud cover increases this afternoon as a frontal system nears the region. The system stays to our south, but active weather returns to the Twin Tiers later this week. Highs today reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50’s.